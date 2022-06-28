National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 2.28%, gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.79% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 15816.6. The Sensex is at 53070.7, down 0.17%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has dropped around 24.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4666.3, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

