GAIL (India) Ltd spurts 3.7%

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.25, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.19% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% gain in NIFTY and a 70.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.25, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 5.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18418.9, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 192.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 244.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.5, up 3.78% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is up 81.19% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% gain in NIFTY and a 70.41% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.89 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

