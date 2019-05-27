GAIL rises after liberal bonus issue

(India) rose 2.43% to Rs 349.40 at 15:11 IST on BSE after the company recommended issuing one bonus equity share for each share held.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 May 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 239.79 points or 0.61% at 39,674.51

On BSE, 3.58 lakhs shares were traded on the counter, as compared with two-week average volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock hit high of Rs 350.65 and low of Rs 342 in intraday trade. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 398.80 on 16 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 296 on 5 October 2018.

(India)'s net profit increased 9.92% to Rs 1122.23 crore on 24.98% rise in total income to Rs 19629.75 crores in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced during market hours, 27 May 2019.

(India) is the largest and distribution company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)