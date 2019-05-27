Volumes soar at Sundaram Clayton Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sundaram Clayton Ltd clocked volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 149.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 928 shares

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Page Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2019.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd clocked volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 43.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16048 shares. The stock gained 15.17% to Rs.229.25. Volumes stood at 56658 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46205 shares. The stock dropped 0.02% to Rs.1,374.70. Volumes stood at 49093 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd notched up volume of 78.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.331.65. Volumes stood at 9.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33507 shares. The stock slipped 13.05% to Rs.19,079.90. Volumes stood at 63754 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:30 IST

