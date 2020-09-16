Innovative Tech Pack consolidated net profit declines 64.03% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.92% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 64.03% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.92% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales29.7336.22 -18 OPM %15.8815.74 -PBDT2.943.67 -20 PBT0.571.39 -59 NP0.501.39 -64

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:57 IST

