Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Galada Finance rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.24 -8 OPM %72.7375.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.060.04 50
