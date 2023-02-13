Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.220.2472.7375.000.090.060.080.050.060.04

