Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.58% to Rs 42.88 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.8866.56 -36 OPM %1.000.45 -PBDT0.440.53 -17 PBT0.360.46 -22 NP0.300.39 -23
