Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.58% to Rs 42.88 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 42.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.8866.561.000.450.440.530.360.460.300.39

