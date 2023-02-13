BKV Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 croreNet profit of BKV Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.190.18 6 OPM %26.3227.78 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.050.05 0
