BKV Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of BKV Industries remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

