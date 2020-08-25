JUST IN
Structural Reforms Are A Key Priority Of The Government: Finance Minister
Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.650.94 -31 OPM %-15.38-3.19 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT-0.07-0.13 46 NP-0.06-0.12 50

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:20 IST

