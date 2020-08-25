Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.70% to Rs 246.08 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India declined 85.78% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.70% to Rs 246.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 461.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.246.08461.729.227.668.4720.791.6914.411.268.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)