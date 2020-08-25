JUST IN
Goodluck India consolidated net profit declines 85.78% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.70% to Rs 246.08 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India declined 85.78% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.70% to Rs 246.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 461.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales246.08461.72 -47 OPM %9.227.66 -PBDT8.4720.79 -59 PBT1.6914.41 -88 NP1.268.86 -86

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:46 IST

