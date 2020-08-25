Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.440.4738.6412.770.160.130.090.090.070.07

