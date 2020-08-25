JUST IN
Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.47 -6 OPM %38.6412.77 -PBDT0.160.13 23 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0

