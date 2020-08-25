Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inani Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
FTCCI welcomes Centre s Rs 3.16 lakh crore package
Alka Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown in major states: HDFC Securities
-
Sales decline 6.38% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Inani Securities remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.440.47 -6 OPM %38.6412.77 -PBDT0.160.13 23 PBT0.090.09 0 NP0.070.07 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU