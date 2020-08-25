JUST IN
Business Standard

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales03.09 -100 OPM %04.53 -PBDT0.010.23 -96 PBT00.22 -100 NP0.060.15 -60

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 17:20 IST

