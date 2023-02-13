Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Spurts 8.85%

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has added 7.14% over last one month compared to 9.42% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd gained 8.85% today to trade at Rs 2527.75. The S&P BSE Commodities index is up 0.33% to quote at 5124.81. The index is down 9.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd increased 5% and TGV Sraac Ltd added 4.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Commodities index went down 10.37 % over last one year compared to the 4.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd has added 7.14% over last one month compared to 9.42% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 0.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1530 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1414 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3445 on 07 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2302 on 25 Jan 2023.

