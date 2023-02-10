Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hilton Metal Forging bags railway wheel supply order from Central Railways
Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 42.40% in the December 2022 quarter
Hilton Metal Forging reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Over 1,000 waterways being developed in country: PM Modi
Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 8.13 croreNet profit of Ganga Forging declined 89.39% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.138.12 0 OPM %6.7711.45 -PBDT0.330.84 -61 PBT0.110.62 -82 NP0.070.66 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU