Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Ganga Forging declined 89.39% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

