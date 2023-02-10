JUST IN
Ganga Forging standalone net profit declines 89.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.12% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net profit of Ganga Forging declined 89.39% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.138.12 0 OPM %6.7711.45 -PBDT0.330.84 -61 PBT0.110.62 -82 NP0.070.66 -89

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

