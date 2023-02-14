Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %-120.00-250.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.07 71 PBT-0.02-0.07 71 NP-0.02-0.07 71
