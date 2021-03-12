Apollo Pipes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
IDBI Bank Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and National Peroxide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2021.
Apollo Pipes Ltd spiked 19.09% to Rs 876.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2938 shares in the past one month.
IDBI Bank Ltd surged 11.76% to Rs 42.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Welspun India Ltd soared 11.44% to Rs 82.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Saregama India Ltd rose 9.42% to Rs 1580.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11220 shares in the past one month.
National Peroxide Ltd added 8.52% to Rs 2024.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5149 shares in the past one month.
