Volumes spurt at Cummins India Ltd counter

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2021.

Cummins India Ltd registered volume of 6.96 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.61% to Rs.846.45. Volumes stood at 34392 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.56% to Rs.516.85. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd recorded volume of 31.21 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.28% to Rs.126.80. Volumes stood at 9.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd registered volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.07% to Rs.355.80. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Bank Ltd notched up volume of 3.26 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.1,508.65. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

