Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gangotri Textiles standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Karwaan's guide to Char-Dham-Yatra via Helicopter, book now!
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 33677.19% in the March 2022 quarter
Textile Industry has a big role in making FTAs a success: Piyush Goyal
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Gangotri Textiles reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU