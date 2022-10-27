Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 2.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 2986.49 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 2.83% to Rs 490.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 504.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 2986.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2817.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2986.492817.5820.1022.01708.62724.46638.15661.13490.06504.35

