Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 32.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 32.17% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 572.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.572.05477.1010.6017.4560.2682.5746.9867.8934.3250.60

