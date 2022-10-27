JUST IN
US Market extends gain ahead of the Fed meeting
Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 32.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 572.05 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 32.17% to Rs 34.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 572.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales572.05477.10 20 OPM %10.6017.45 -PBDT60.2682.57 -27 PBT46.9867.89 -31 NP34.3250.60 -32

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

