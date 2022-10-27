Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 20.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 1044.40 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 20.14% to Rs 241.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 1044.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1080.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1044.401080.4728.4234.86360.75426.78324.08400.67241.24302.08

