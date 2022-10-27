Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 20.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 1044.40 croreNet profit of Gland Pharma declined 20.14% to Rs 241.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 302.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 1044.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1080.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1044.401080.47 -3 OPM %28.4234.86 -PBDT360.75426.78 -15 PBT324.08400.67 -19 NP241.24302.08 -20
