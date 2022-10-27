IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 2022.88 croreNet profit of IIFL Finance rose 30.20% to Rs 379.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 2022.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1667.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2022.881667.65 21 OPM %64.9365.95 -PBDT566.19401.38 41 PBT529.44371.54 42 NP379.56291.51 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU