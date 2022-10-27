JUST IN
IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 30.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 2022.88 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 30.20% to Rs 379.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 291.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 2022.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1667.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2022.881667.65 21 OPM %64.9365.95 -PBDT566.19401.38 41 PBT529.44371.54 42 NP379.56291.51 30

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 08:12 IST

