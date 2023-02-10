Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 29.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 324.36 croreNet profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 29.12% to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 324.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales324.36333.90 -3 OPM %13.8719.37 -PBDT48.4467.54 -28 PBT40.4960.29 -33 NP30.4042.89 -29
