Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 29.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 324.36 crore

Net profit of Garware Hi Tech Films declined 29.12% to Rs 30.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 324.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 333.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.324.36333.9013.8719.3748.4467.5440.4960.2930.4042.89

