Garware Polyester standalone net profit rises 93.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 220.94 croreNet profit of Garware Polyester rose 93.65% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 220.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales220.94194.40 14 OPM %9.658.11 -PBDT18.9211.41 66 PBT15.437.94 94 NP10.075.20 94
