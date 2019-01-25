Garware Polyester standalone net profit rises 93.65% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 220.94 crore

Net profit of Garware Polyester rose 93.65% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 220.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 194.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales220.94194.40 14 OPM %9.658.11 -PBDT18.9211.41 66 PBT15.437.94 94 NP10.075.20 94

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

