Indian Bank standalone net profit declines 49.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.79% to Rs 4823.92 crore

Net profit of Indian Bank declined 49.76% to Rs 152.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 303.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 10.79% to Rs 4823.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4354.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4823.924354.22 11 OPM %59.8156.81 -PBDT222.94291.10 -23 PBT222.94291.10 -23 NP152.27303.06 -50

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

