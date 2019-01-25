Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 346.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Total Operating Income rise 6.76% to Rs 4542.42 crore

Net Loss of Indian Overseas Bank reported to Rs 346.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 971.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 6.76% to Rs 4542.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4254.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income4542.424254.68 7 OPM %30.9030.60 -PBDT-609.14-955.48 36 PBT-609.14-955.48 36 NP-346.02-971.17 64

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

