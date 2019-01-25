Alufluoride standalone net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 33.54% to Rs 14.81 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride declined 18.32% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.54% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.8111.09 34 OPM %9.2516.14 -PBDT1.621.92 -16 PBT1.421.71 -17 NP1.071.31 -18

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

