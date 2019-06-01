Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit rises 24.78% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 289.54 croreNet profit of Garware Technical Fibres rose 24.78% to Rs 36.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 289.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 234.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.49% to Rs 125.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.06% to Rs 1017.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 884.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales289.54234.79 23 1017.82884.61 15 OPM %17.5719.38 -18.8618.14 - PBDT55.3144.96 23 199.24168.36 18 PBT50.7540.95 24 182.00153.01 19 NP36.6129.34 25 125.61105.12 19
