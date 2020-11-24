Garware Technical gains on buyback plan

-
-
Garware Technical Fibres rose 1.81% to Rs 2,201 after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on Friday, 27 November 2020.
Garware Technical Fibres' consolidated net profit fell 4.1% to Rs 44.35 crore on a 15.5% jump in net sales to Rs 268.33 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Garware Technical Fibres is a technical textiles company. The firm provides solutions in aquaculture cage nets, fishing nets, sports nets, safety nets, agricultural nets, coated fabrics, polymer ropes and geosynthetics.
