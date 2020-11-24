Volumes soar at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Solar Industries India Ltd clocked volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 551.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1360 shares

GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd, IDFC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2020.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 42.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.34 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.97% to Rs.25.40. Volumes stood at 15.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd recorded volume of 45074 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9058 shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.1,325.90. Volumes stood at 20180 shares in the last session.

Equitas Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 16.55 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.54% to Rs.69.45. Volumes stood at 14.15 lakh shares in the last session.

IDFC Ltd witnessed volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.11% to Rs.42.15. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

