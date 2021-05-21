Alicon Castalloy allots 52,378 equity shares under ESOS

Alicon Castalloy has allotted 52,378 Equity Shares on 20 May 2021 to the employees of the Company, who have exercised Options granted to them under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme -2015.

After the aforesaid allotment, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.6,98,12,495 /- divided into 13,962,499 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each.

