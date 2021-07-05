JTL Infra hits the roof after Q1 sales volumes spurt 175% YoY

-
ALSO READ
JTL Infra achieves sales volume growth of 98% QoQ
JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 245.57% in the March 2021 quarter
JTL Infra standalone net profit rises 67.89% in the December 2020 quarter
Market spurts on broader rally; Nifty crosses 14k
JSW Steel gains on JV plans with JFE Steel Corp
-
JTL Infra hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 516.60 after the company's sales volume surged 175.46% to 29,235 metric tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY22 compared with 10,613 MT in Q1 FY21.
"The company's Derabassi, Punjab Plant along with the Mangaon, Maharashtra plant and Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab plant are contributing to the sales in significant way, leading to additional growth," the maker of ERW steel tubes and pipes said in a statement.
During the quarter, Derabassi Manufacturing unit successfully completed the supply of approximately 3700 MT of galvanised pipes to the Himachal Pradesh Government Agencies for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The company is being recognized supplier of GI Pipes with various state governments agencies is receiving continuous orders worth millions under JJM Scheme.
Though outburst of second wave of COVID‐19 and subsequent lockdowns and other restrictions imposed to curb its spread, negatively impacted the operations of the company during the quarter. However, the company's Manegaon and Derabassi unit registered good export volumes of approximately 4300 MT.
To bolster its market share and further strengthen its positioning in Punjab Region, the company initiated branding campaign and drive to appoint new dealers in the region.
JTL Infra is amongst the fastest growing steel tube manufacturers. The company has has three manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 3 lakh MTPA.
The comapny's net profit rose 245.57% to Rs 10.92 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 3.16 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 164.56% YoY to Rs 204.19 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU