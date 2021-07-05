JTL Infra hits the roof after Q1 sales volumes spurt 175% YoY

JTL Infra hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 516.60 after the company's sales volume surged 175.46% to 29,235 metric tonnes (MT) in Q1 FY22 compared with 10,613 MT in Q1 FY21.

"The company's Derabassi, Punjab Plant along with the Mangaon, Maharashtra plant and Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab plant are contributing to the sales in significant way, leading to additional growth," the maker of ERW steel tubes and pipes said in a statement.

During the quarter, Derabassi Manufacturing unit successfully completed the supply of approximately 3700 MT of galvanised pipes to the Himachal Pradesh Government Agencies for the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The company is being recognized supplier of GI Pipes with various state governments agencies is receiving continuous orders worth millions under JJM Scheme.

Though outburst of second wave of COVID‐19 and subsequent lockdowns and other restrictions imposed to curb its spread, negatively impacted the operations of the company during the quarter. However, the company's Manegaon and Derabassi unit registered good export volumes of approximately 4300 MT.

To bolster its market share and further strengthen its positioning in Punjab Region, the company initiated branding campaign and drive to appoint new dealers in the region.

JTL Infra is amongst the fastest growing steel tube manufacturers. The company has has three manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 3 lakh MTPA.

The comapny's net profit rose 245.57% to Rs 10.92 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 3.16 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales increased by 164.56% YoY to Rs 204.19 crore during the quarter.

