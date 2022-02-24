Bombay High Court sets aside MPCB's closure notice to Hikal

Hikal said that the Bombay High Court has set aside the impugned order of closure issued by MPCB.
The writ petition filed by the company was also disposed by the Bombay High Court.
The MPCB has been directed by the High Court to grant fresh personal hearing to the company in the matter, Hikal said.
On 16 February 2022, Hikal had informed the exchanges about the receipt of a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for closure of the firm's manufacturing unit located at MIDC Taloja, Dist. Raigad. The closure notice was issued in view of certain alleged non-compliances of the conditional consent to operate and the recent Surat issue.
The Taloja unit had contributed approx. Rs 260 crore amounting to around 15% of the turnover of the company for financial year 2020-21.
Hikal is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and contract research activities.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.21% to Rs 45.20 crore on a 9.66% increase in sales to Rs 506.62 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip was down 3.75%, trading at Rs 362.35 on the BSE.
