Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 200.94 points or 5.7% at 3321.57 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 10.28%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 10.11%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 7.17%),Sobha Ltd (down 6.48%),DLF Ltd (down 5.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 4.86%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.08%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.68%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.68%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.55%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1796.87 or 3.14% at 55435.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 587.1 points or 3.44% at 16476.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1292.09 points or 4.8% at 25654.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 373.01 points or 4.52% at 7879.3.

On BSE,225 shares were trading in green, 3109 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

