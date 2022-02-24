Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 1280.2 points or 4.99% at 24391.68 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 7.75%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 7.38%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 5.85%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 5.73%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 5.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 4.78%), Bosch Ltd (down 4.3%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.99%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 3.3%), and MRF Ltd (down 3.27%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1796.87 or 3.14% at 55435.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 587.1 points or 3.44% at 16476.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1292.09 points or 4.8% at 25654.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 373.01 points or 4.52% at 7879.3.

On BSE,225 shares were trading in green, 3109 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)