Business Standard

GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

GDL Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

