Piramal Capital & Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 693.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 1750.55 crore

Net profit of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance rose 693.06% to Rs 2813.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 1750.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1800.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1750.551800.80 -3 OPM %10.0280.91 -PBDT-655.01494.02 PL PBT-679.18474.91 PL NP2813.14354.72 693

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:37 IST

