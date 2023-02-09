Piramal Capital & Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 693.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 1750.55 crore

Net profit of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance rose 693.06% to Rs 2813.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 354.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 1750.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1800.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1750.551800.8010.0280.91-655.01494.02-679.18474.912813.14354.72

