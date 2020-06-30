JUST IN
GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 187.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.82% to Rs 664.17 crore

Net loss of GE T&D India reported to Rs 187.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 664.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 895.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 302.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 212.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 3158.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4218.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales664.17895.29 -26 3158.704218.82 -25 OPM %-35.498.60 --6.8110.10 - PBDT-217.2059.99 PL -223.71417.79 PL PBT-234.6840.16 PL -302.10334.57 PL NP-187.1326.09 PL -302.56212.67 PL

