GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 187.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GE T&D reports Rs 37.7 crore in Dec quarter
GE T&D India reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.73 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GE T&D India receives long-term credit rating downgrade from ICRA
Volumes spurt at GE T&D India Ltd counter
L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 8 pc after Q4 results
-
Sales decline 25.82% to Rs 664.17 croreNet loss of GE T&D India reported to Rs 187.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 664.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 895.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 302.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 212.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 3158.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4218.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales664.17895.29 -26 3158.704218.82 -25 OPM %-35.498.60 --6.8110.10 - PBDT-217.2059.99 PL -223.71417.79 PL PBT-234.6840.16 PL -302.10334.57 PL NP-187.1326.09 PL -302.56212.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU