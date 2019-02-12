Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 17.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.63% to Rs 211.34 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine rose 17.80% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 211.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales211.34165.59 28 OPM %16.9818.64 -PBDT38.6132.59 18 PBT33.3327.91 19 NP22.8319.38 18
