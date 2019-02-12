Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 831.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 568.33 croreNet profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 831.00% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 568.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 545.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales568.33545.77 4 OPM %9.966.66 -PBDT52.4327.37 92 PBT32.634.04 708 NP21.322.29 831
