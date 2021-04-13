General Insurance Corporation of India Surges 5.46%, S&P BSE PSU index Gains 1.27%

General Insurance Corporation of India has lost 0.48% over last one month compared to 10.49% fall in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.5% drop in the SENSEX

General Insurance Corporation of India gained 5.46% today to trade at Rs 206.55. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 1.27% to quote at 6376.12. The index is down 10.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, New India Assurance Company Ltd increased 3.32% and Bank of Maharashtra added 2.86% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 39.13 % over last one year compared to the 56.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

General Insurance Corporation of India has lost 0.48% over last one month compared to 10.49% fall in S&P BSE PSU index and 5.5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2472 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 243.7 on 17 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.35 on 13 Apr 2020.

