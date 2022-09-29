Genesys Intl jumps on partnering Bentley Systems for 3D mapping Indian cities

Genesys International Corporation jumped 4% to Rs 557.95 after the company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India.

Genesys International Corporation announced that its 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India will be powered by OpenCities 365, Bentley Systems' infrastructure digital twin solution for cities and campuses. This massive mapping and surveying project has begun and will capture most of urban India.

US-based Bentley Systems is the infrastructure engineering software company. Its software solutions are used for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities.

"The Genesys 3D City Digital Twin Solution for Urban India, powered by Bentley's OpenCities 365, will enable us to create and curate city-scale digital twins that empower government and private entities across India to improve their execution, efficiency, and strategizing capabilities using the 3D data," said Sajid Malik, chairman and managing director at Genesys International.

Kaushik Chakraborty, Bentley's vice president, regional executive, Asia Pacific, said, "The 3D cities digital twin project will enable our public agencies, service providers, and citizens to deliver or avail services, plan and execute projects, make informed decisions, and improve their quality of life."

Genesys International Corporation is an advanced mapping and geospatial content company. On a consolidated basis, it reported net profit of Rs 4.29 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.01 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 212.29% to Rs 42.69 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)