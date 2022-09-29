Blue Dart Express rises after announcing price hike

JUST IN
Shares of the logistics solution provider gained 1.59% to Rs 8,712.20 after the company announced its general price increase (GPI) effective from 1 January 2023.

The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2022, dependant on the shipping profile, said the company.

The company added that the customers signing up from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022 will not be impacted by the price increase.

In an exchange filing, Blue Dart said that the company adjusts its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost instabilities, growing regulatory costs and other mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations across all the locations it services.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 280% to Rs 118.79 crore on 49.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,293.31 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 10:01 IST

