Gensol Engineering's order book stands at Rs 531 cr till 18 Sep

Gensol Engineering announced that till 18 September 2022, Company's order book, to be executed this fiscal and beyond, has swelled to over Rs. 531 crore for developing various solar power projects with cumulative capacity of over 121 MWp in the states/UTs of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Some of the major additions to the Company's esteemed client list are Singareni Colleries Company (SCCL), a coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India, Braithwaite & Co. (BCL), a leading Engineering Company under the Ministry of Railways and a privately-owned leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial gases, among others.

