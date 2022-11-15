Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 177.46 crore

Net loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 177.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.177.46145.35-1.284.66-5.014.27-11.870.44-11.460.91

