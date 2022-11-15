JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 177.46 crore

Net loss of Genus Paper & Boards reported to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 177.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales177.46145.35 22 OPM %-1.284.66 -PBDT-5.014.27 PL PBT-11.870.44 PL NP-11.460.91 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU