Genus Power Infrastructures wins orders worth Rs 2855.96 cr

Genus Power Infrastructures and its 100% subsidiary company (Hi-Print Metering Solutions) have received letter of awards (LOA) of Rs. 2,855.96 crore for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 29.49 Lakh Smart Prepaid Meters, DT Metering, HT & Feeder Metering Level energy accounting and FMS of these 29.49 Lakh smart meters.

Many State Electricity Boards (SEBs) have issued requests and solicited bids for the installation of smart meters, indicating that the 'Reforms-Based, Result-Linked Power Distribution Sector Scheme' is having a tangible effect. The company anticipates robust order inflow in the coming quarters of FY24.

