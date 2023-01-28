Board of Virinchi approves issue of 2 cr convertible equity warrants

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Virinchi at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the issue of 2,00,00,000 Convertible Equity Warrants (Warrants) on preferential basis to certain identified Promoter/Promoter Group and Non Promoter/Public persons and entities, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws at an issue price of Rs. 42, per warrant (including a premium of Rs. 32/- per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 84 crore, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required/applicable.

