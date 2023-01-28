Board of Virinchi approves issue of 2 cr convertible equity warrants

-
ALSO READ
Virinchi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves waiver of final dividend for promoter holding
RRPR Holding acquires additional 27.26% stake in NDTV
Board of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company approves change in promoter shareholding
Nifty below 17,480 mark, consumer durables stocks decline
-
At meeting held on 27 January 2023The Board of Virinchi at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the issue of 2,00,00,000 Convertible Equity Warrants (Warrants) on preferential basis to certain identified Promoter/Promoter Group and Non Promoter/Public persons and entities, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws at an issue price of Rs. 42, per warrant (including a premium of Rs. 32/- per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 84 crore, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required/applicable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU