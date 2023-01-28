JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Speciality Restaurants to consider allotment of warrants
Business Standard

Board of Virinchi approves issue of 2 cr convertible equity warrants

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 January 2023

The Board of Virinchi at its meeting held on 27 January 2023 has approved the issue of 2,00,00,000 Convertible Equity Warrants (Warrants) on preferential basis to certain identified Promoter/Promoter Group and Non Promoter/Public persons and entities, in accordance with Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws at an issue price of Rs. 42, per warrant (including a premium of Rs. 32/- per warrant) aggregating to Rs. 84 crore, subject to the approval of the members of the Company and such regulatory/statutory authorities as may be required/applicable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 11:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU