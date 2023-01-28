Board of Speciality Restaurants to consider allotment of warrants

-
ALSO READ
Speciality Restaurants spurts as board to mull fund raising
Speciality Restaurants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 325.77% in the September 2022 quarter
Sapphire Foods gallops after block deals
Restaurant Brands Asia announces leadership change in its Indonesia biz
-
On 02 February 2023The Board of Speciality Restaurants will meet on 02 February 2023 to consider and allot up to 60,00,000 warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs 10/- each at a price of Rs 212.05 (Warrant Issue Price) payable in cash and on receipt of 25% of the Warrant Issue Price i.e. Rs 53.02 (Warrant Subscription Price) from the proposed allottees on preferential basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU