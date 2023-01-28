JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Speciality Restaurants to consider allotment of warrants

Capital Market 

On 02 February 2023

The Board of Speciality Restaurants will meet on 02 February 2023 to consider and allot up to 60,00,000 warrants, each convertible into, or exchangeable for, one fully paid-up equity share of the Company of face value of Rs 10/- each at a price of Rs 212.05 (Warrant Issue Price) payable in cash and on receipt of 25% of the Warrant Issue Price i.e. Rs 53.02 (Warrant Subscription Price) from the proposed allottees on preferential basis.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 11:07 IST

