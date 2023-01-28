KNR Constructions receives appointed date for Chittoor-Thatchur Highway project

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech arm declares appointed date for highway project
Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
Ashoka Buildcon announces declaration of appointed date for NHAI project
Dilip Buildcon receives NHAI road project in Karnataka State
H.G. Infra spurts on bagging LoA from NHAI
-
KNR Constructions announced that the Competent Authority has accorded approval for declaration of Appointed Date as 25 January 2023 for the project Development of Six Lane Chittoor-Thatchur Highway from km 61.380 to km 96.040 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Package - III).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU