KNR Constructions receives appointed date for Chittoor-Thatchur Highway project

KNR Constructions announced that the Competent Authority has accorded approval for declaration of Appointed Date as 25 January 2023 for the project Development of Six Lane Chittoor-Thatchur Highway from km 61.380 to km 96.040 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Package - III).

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 13:16 IST

