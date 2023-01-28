KNR Constructions receives appointed date for Chittoor-Thatchur Highway project

KNR Constructions announced that the Competent Authority has accorded approval for declaration of Appointed Date as 25 January 2023 for the project Development of Six Lane Chittoor-Thatchur Highway from km 61.380 to km 96.040 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Package - III).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)