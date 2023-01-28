JUST IN
Business Standard

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %20.000 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 17:16 IST

