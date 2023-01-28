Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.050.0420.0000.0100.0100.010

