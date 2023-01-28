Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genus Paper & Boards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.46 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genus Paper & Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.050.04 25 OPM %20.000 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU